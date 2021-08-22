BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,183.50 ($28.53) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,219.09. The company has a market capitalization of £110.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

