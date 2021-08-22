BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $27.32 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00157448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,362.83 or 1.00053875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.34 or 0.00910761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.31 or 0.06555639 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

