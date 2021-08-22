BiFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.85 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. BiFi has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 108.7% higher against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00104017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00295383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

