Bill Smith Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Bill Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
Prospex Energy stock opened at GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. Prospex Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.71 ($0.05). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Prospex Energy Company Profile
