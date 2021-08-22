Bill Smith Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Bill Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Prospex Energy stock opened at GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. Prospex Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.71 ($0.05). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Prospex Energy Company Profile

Prospex Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and a 17% economic interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

