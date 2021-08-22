Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion and approximately $1.89 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $456.67 or 0.00927583 BTC on exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
