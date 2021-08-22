BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $5.33

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $75,555.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00010920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001334 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $767.53 or 0.01572325 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

