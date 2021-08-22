Bintex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $337,464.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $98,630.13 and approximately $337,464.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00133921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00159021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,925.98 or 1.00178903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.28 or 0.00919926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.10 or 0.06585168 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

