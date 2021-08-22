Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 986,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.77.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

