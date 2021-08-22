Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 147,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGI stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,951 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Birks Group worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

