Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $40,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $7,062,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

