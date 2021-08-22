BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $46.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

NYSE BJ opened at $56.90 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

