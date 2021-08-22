BlackHat Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002458 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $293,867.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00056570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,920.09 or 0.99659466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.15 or 0.00912643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.94 or 0.06557998 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

