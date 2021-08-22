BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 755,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,481. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.30.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,977 shares of company stock worth $10,545,175. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

