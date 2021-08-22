Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BSL stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

