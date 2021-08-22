Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of BSL stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.93.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
