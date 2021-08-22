Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BXMT stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,364 shares of company stock worth $270,928. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

