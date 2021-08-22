Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Given New $22.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NYSE BLND opened at $18.05 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

