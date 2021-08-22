Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,645,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

