Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.23. 1,505,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,444. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

