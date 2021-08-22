Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 330,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

