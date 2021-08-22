Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $18.81 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

