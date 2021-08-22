Blue Chip Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.