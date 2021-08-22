Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 127 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,243. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

