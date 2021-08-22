Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. 21,876,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

