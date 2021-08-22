B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

BMRRY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 10,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

