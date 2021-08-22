BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BCI opened at GBX 336 ($4.39) on Friday. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 339 ($4.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.18. The stock has a market cap of £360.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile
