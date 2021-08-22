BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BCI opened at GBX 336 ($4.39) on Friday. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 339 ($4.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.18. The stock has a market cap of £360.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

