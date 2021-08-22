Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

