BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 3,261 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $52.74 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

