BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $146,232,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $680.26 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

