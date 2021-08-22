BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,768.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

