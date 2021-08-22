BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $565.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.