BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $101.42 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

