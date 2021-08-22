Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.22. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 4,040 shares changing hands.

BOLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The stock has a market cap of $511.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

