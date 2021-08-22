BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 0.4% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $61,733.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.38 or 0.00817694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00102697 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,658,311 coins and its circulating supply is 778,627,578 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.