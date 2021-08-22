Boson Protocol (BOSON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.43 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $61.85 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.05 or 0.00479229 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.07 or 0.01214337 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,831,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

