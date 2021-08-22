BOX Token Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $26.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.60 or 0.00495612 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

