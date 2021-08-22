Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,152,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 198,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,072 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

