Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$260.18.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

BYD stock opened at C$253.78 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$254.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$234.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

