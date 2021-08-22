Bridge Mutual (BMI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $955,386.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $39.91 million and approximately $955,386.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00156967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.61 or 0.99657992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00917177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.84 or 0.06646470 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

