Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post sales of $93.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $387.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.60 million to $393.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $379.50 million, with estimates ranging from $376.70 million to $382.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

