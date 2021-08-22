Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report sales of $46.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $45.21 million. Phreesia posted sales of $35.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $193.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $67.75 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.