Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $2.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $10.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of WCC opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $119.92.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 123.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

