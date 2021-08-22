Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$2.82 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.31). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($2.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($12.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 927,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.