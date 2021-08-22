Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

CE stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.81. 670,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,182. Celanese has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Celanese by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Celanese by 134.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celanese by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

