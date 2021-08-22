Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). DHT posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHT.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DHT by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

