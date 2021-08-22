Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

