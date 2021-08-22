Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $15.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the highest is $16.65 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $12.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $311.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.