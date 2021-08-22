Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $15.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the highest is $16.65 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $12.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $311.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

