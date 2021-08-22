Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.31 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

