Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on RC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

RC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 310,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,602. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

