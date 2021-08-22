Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.36 Million

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce $52.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.82 million to $55.56 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $46.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $206.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RPT Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 354,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.