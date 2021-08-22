Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) PT at €27.85

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.85 ($32.77).

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

DRI stock opened at €25.12 ($29.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 52 week high of €27.12 ($31.91).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

